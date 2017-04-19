Staff from Jones Robinson get pedalling for charity

STAFF from Jones Robinson got pedalling for charity by taking part in a mammoth 24-hour static cycle ride.

Employees at the estate agent’s Newbury office, in Bartholomew Street, were aiming to cycle 650km (404 miles) in just a day to raise funds for The Rosemary Appeal.

The Rosemary Appeal is a campaign to raise £4.5m to build a state-of-the-art cancer care and renal dialysis unit at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

They not only reached their target, but exceeded it, managing to ride a total of 660.39km (410 miles).

Most of the staff got involved by taking turns throughout the day and night to ride 45-minute shifts on the bike.

They also held a cake sale on the day to maximise the fundraising, with several staff members making treats to buy.

The staff set themselves a target of raising £1,500 on the JustGiving page, but have already smashed that by reaching £3,994.

On top of that, they have raised £834.27 through bucket collections and donations for cakes throughout the 24-hour ride.

Director at Jones Robinson Charles Robinson said: “This has been a truly humbling experience for me.

“From inception of the ride to getting on the bike itself, from baking, shaking the buckets and counting up all the totals, everyone has really thrown themselves into this fundraiser and has enjoyed being involved.

“What a wonderful result from a real team effort.

“Forty-five minutes on a static bike is by no means an easy task for many, particularly doing so through the night, so it was a joy to behold people’s efforts in raising awareness and funds for such an important cause.

“We all agree that it has brought us closer together as a team and we’re already looking forward to planning our next steps in helping The Rosemary Appeal get closer to its target.”

Since becoming a major sponsor for The Rosemary Appeal a few weeks ago, Jones Robinson have been busy planning and organising a number of fundraising events.

If you would like to make a donation, visit the JustGiving site www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jones-RobinsonCycle