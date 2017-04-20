go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, plans for a major redevelopment of Newbury’s Kennet Shopping centre have been unveiled for the first time.

In other news, political parties have reacted to the news of a snap election to held in June. 

Also this week, plans to develop Market Street have taken a step closer.

Meanwhile, Greenham's control tower project has come under fire from residents. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, we’ve got a full report and loads of pictures from the Lambourn Many Clouds Open Day.

Plus, a district councillor pens an indignant response to “personal attacks” from the mayor.

In Thatcham this week, a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the town appears to be working, police have said. 

And on the Hampshire pages, an inquest has heard what lead to the death of an experienced motorcyclist. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

