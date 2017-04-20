Newbury display to mark St George's Day

A SOARING display to mark St George’s Day will be held in Newbury’s Market Place on Sunday.

To celebrate the patron saint of England, local falconer Ray Prior will arrive with his birds of prey for a display at 11am.

The event is being held by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) which said the event would be “a great opportunity for the children to get in touch with their creative side and immerse themselves in St George’s Day.

“Come down on the day to see these amazing birds take over the Market Place and enjoy Ray’s many years of experience, as he shares his knowledge with a conservation talk.

“A fantastic activity for family and friends.”

Children can also prepare for battle in a sword and shield craft workshop in the Market Place and Parkway between 11am and 3pm.

n Are you doing anything to celebrate St George’s Day? Send your photos in to newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk and we’ll publish as many as we can in next week’s Newbury Weekly News and on our website www.newburytoday.co.uk