go

Newbury display to mark St George's Day

Activities planned in town centre on Sunday

Newbury display to mark St George's Day

A SOARING display to mark St George’s Day will be held in Newbury’s Market Place on Sunday. 

To celebrate the patron saint of England, local falconer Ray Prior will arrive with his birds of prey for a display at 11am.

The event is being held by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) which said the event would be “a great opportunity for the children to get in touch with their creative side and immerse themselves in St George’s Day.

“Come down on the day to see these amazing birds take over the Market Place and enjoy Ray’s many years of experience, as he shares his knowledge with a conservation talk.

“A fantastic activity for family and friends.”

Children can also prepare for battle in a sword and shield craft workshop in the Market Place and Parkway between 11am and 3pm. 

n Are you doing anything to celebrate St George’s Day? Send your photos in to newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk and we’ll publish as many as we can in next week’s Newbury Weekly News and on our website www.newburytoday.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Father of two convicted of 'revenge porn' offence

Court

Electrification impact on Thatcham level crossing being assessed

36-0812B Thatcham Rail Crossing

Jail for man who bit pub doorman

Court

How will you vote in June's General Election?

How will you vote in June's General Election?

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
Rogue trader conned elderly West Berkshire woman
News

Rogue trader conned elderly West Berkshire woman

Man sentenced for overcharging vulnerable victim

 
News

Newbury display to mark St George's Day

 
All Districts

Jail for Great Shefford man who repeatedly flouted driving ban

 
Thatcham

Electrification impact on Thatcham level crossing being assessed

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33