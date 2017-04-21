go

Newbury woman jailed for stealing from "vulnerable” victim

Twenty-seven-year-old took cash and bank cards from victim's home

Chris Ord

Chris Ord

Court

A NEWBURY woman has been jailed for stealing from a “very vulnerable” victim.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 3, was 27-year-old Emma Louise Alexander, of Skyllings.

She admitted stealing cash and bank cards worth £59 from a home in Westfield, Thatcham, on March 31.

Ms Alexander further admitted fraudulently using a stolen credit card to obtain approximately £47 worth of tobacco, alcohol and scratch cards at Oxford Road in Reading, also on March 31.

Magistrates jailed her for 20 weeks, citing the seriousness of the offences and “because of the very vulnerable victim”.

In addition, Ms Alexander was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £115.

