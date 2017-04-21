Newbury can compare its strength with Thatcham this weekend

NEWBURY can pit its strength against Thatcham in a charity event this weekend.

Residents will be challenged to lift gym weights and household items at an event in the Market Place to raise awareness of the link between mental and physical health.

Sara Southey, from The Southey Way, hopes that as many Newbury residents as possible can turn out in the #LiftYourMind roadshow challenge.

Mrs Southey said that she felt the benefits of exercise and the positive impact it can have on the mind, after suffering from depression.

Mental health charity Mind is supporting the challenge, saying that physical activity is linked to mental wellbeing, especially if a mental heath problem is affected by poor diet or weight problems.

Thatcham lifted a total of 7,806.5kg and raised £120.74 for Mind at an event in the town earlier this month.

Mrs Southey said: “Calling the residents of Newbury. Come and join in our #LiftYourMind Challenge and test your strength against Thatcham.

“We’ll be in the Market Place on Saturday with a range of fun household items, all suitable for lifting, linking physical health with mental health in aid of the charity Mind.

“With your help this coming Saturday let’s see if Newbury can be the ‘strongest’ town in Berkshire.”

For more information visit www.thesoutheyway.com/

