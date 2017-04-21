go

Newbury town centre regeneration scheme a step closer

Market Street development given all clear to proceed

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

What new Market Street 'gateway' will look like from train station

A SCHEME to regenerate an area close to Newbury town centre has moved a step closer after the developer was given permission to clear the site.

Plans for a six-storey, 232-home development at Market Street were given the go-ahead last year.

The development will also see the construction of a new multi-storey car park, providing almost 500 car parking spaces, as well as the relocation of the bus station to The Wharf.

West Berkshire Council and developer Grainger have now finalised the Section 106 agreement, which outlines what financial contributions will be made.

All surveys have now been carried out and last week the council gave the green light for preparation work to take place.

A spokesman on behalf of Grainger said on Tuesday that the developer had not yet set a definite timetable for the works.

The ‘urban village’ will see the face of Newbury town centre’s southern gateway changed forever.

The 5.5-acre site, just north of Newbury railway station, has been earmarked for development since 2006, with the council including the regeneration of the area in its planning document for the town – Newbury Vision 2026.

The scheme became the subject of controversy when it was revealed that the land, which the council previously owned and valued at £3.9m, was given to Grainger at no cost.

Serious concerns have also been raised over the low number of affordable homes included in the project – developer Grainger had proposed just 13 units (5.6 per cent).

A viability assessment to justify the shortfall has been accepted as Grainger said that a higher amount would make the scheme unviable. 

Approving the plans, the council said: “The scheme will provide an impressive gateway into Newbury from the train station, which will help promote and enhance the existing town centre.

“The proposal will also improve the quality of the retail and other services available in the town centre, provide housing, create long-term employment and attract further investment in the town centre.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans unveiled

Jail for man who bit pub doorman

Court

Father of two convicted of 'revenge porn' offence

Court

Electrification impact on Thatcham level crossing being assessed

36-0812B Thatcham Rail Crossing

News

Crafty Craft is on the horizon!
News

Crafty Craft is on the horizon!

Uniforms at the ready for popular Kintbury to Newbury race

 
Newbury woman jailed for stealing from "vulnerable” victim
News

Newbury woman jailed for stealing from "vulnerable” victim

Twenty-seven-year-old took cash and bank cards from victim's home

 
News

Newbury can compare its strength with Thatcham this weekend

 
News

Newbury town centre regeneration scheme a step closer

 
News

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed

11comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33