Rail boost to West Berkshire communities

COMMUNITIES in West Berkshire are set to benefit from a share of almost £770,000 to improve access to stations.

Designed to help boost local communities and support areas of social need, up to £770,000 a year is available for three years as part of Great Western Railway’s (GWR) £2.25m Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF).

West Berkshire Council has been awarded £40,000 for a new foot and cycleway link at Theale, linking the station with a new cycle route stretching from Newbury to Windsor.

Kintbury Parish Council received £6,000 to refurbish the public conveniences in Station Road.

And the Mobility Issues Group for Goring (MIGGS) was handed £3,000 to create new leaflets and information to promote visits to Goring and Streatley.

The proposals were presented to a panel of representatives from GWR’s Customer Panel (made up of local customers), the Advisory Board (made up of local stakeholders) and the executive management team.

Final recommendations were then put to the Department for Transport (DfT) for approval.

Supported by the DfT, the CCIF was established to recognise and support projects identified by the communities where GWR operates, with projects requiring local authority match funding.

GWR said that the total investment for Berkshire would exceed £120,000, once match funding was factored in.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “We are committed to improving the journeys of our passengers, as well as the economic prosperity and social footprint of the regions and communities we serve.

“We had many responses from those in our communities looking for help, and I am delighted to be able to announce the schemes that have been successful in this second year of funding, helping to put our people, our customers, at the forefront of what we do.”

Further information can be found at www.gwr.com/ccif