Rubbish robots lead the way in Thatcham

A ROBOT wars with a difference was held in Thatcham last week.

Newbury and District Hackspace (Nadhack) – a local community group specialising in engineering – held a contest to create robots that showed no degree of control.

The group laid down one law for the robots; they had to be rubbish.

The inventors, mostly children, entered 12 robots built at the Hackspace from recycled and scrap parts donated by group members and friends.

Molly Bird was said to have made the best ‘worst robot’ with her orange Pointy McPointyFace. Second place was awarded to Amber Lock, while Samuel Bird scooped third prize.

Co-founder of Nadhack, Stuart Livings, said: “Everyone had an excellent day.

“The aim of the day was primarily to engage the participants in creative thinking, coming up with their own ways of creating individual robots.”

Mr Livings said that the event also increased publicity for the group, with the aim of attracting more members and diversifying what it can offer the community.

The group hit the headlines earlier this year after it made a 3D-printed prosthetic hand for three-year-old Newbury girl Marla Trigwell.

Nadhack will be setting up a stall at the Thatcham Family Fun Day on June 25 and is also looking for other events to show off its expertise.

The group meets at the pavilion in Lower Way, but is looking for a larger workshop.

To find out more, visit www.nadhack.org.uk