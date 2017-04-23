Good luck to all our local London Marathon runners

A marathon contingent from West Berkshire will be pounding the streets of London today.

People from across the district will be taking on the 26.2 mile run around the capital for their chosen causes.

Denise and Brian Matthews (pictured top) and Sue and Paul Bennett from Newbury will join Debbie Germain from Hermitage to run the London Marathon for MS-UK.

The run will be Mrs Bennett’s 10th marathon and Mrs Germain’s ninth and will mark the pair’s third London Marathon.

But it will be a first-time effort for Mr Bennett and Mr and Mrs Matthews.

Mrs Bennett said that the group had had ups and downs with their training, but all were looking forward to Sunday.

To make a donation visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/PaulSue where £2,750 of their £4,000 target has been raised so far.

Teacher at Thatcham's Francis Baily Primary School, Ben Schiffer-Harte, will be running the London Marathon after receiving a golden bond place courtesy of Christian Aid.

This will be Mr Schiffer-Harte's second marathon in two weeks, having run the Paris Marathon earlier this month.

Go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ben-Schiffer-Harte to make a donation.

Newbury mother-of-two Catherine Cox will be running to raise funds for children’s bereavement charity Daisy’s Dream after losing a family friend to a brain tumour.

The charity supported her friend Sarah Jones and her two young children after Mrs Jones’ husband died earlier this year, aged 44.

Make a donation at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CathRunsforDaisysDream

Newbury woman Sue Ridgeon is aiming for a place in the Guinness World Records – by running the London Marathon dressed as a toilet roll.

She will be raising money for three charities – the Marie Curie cancer care organisation, the Nightingale Hospice in Wrexham, North Wales, and the Lullaby Trust which provides advice on safer sleep for babies, emotional support for bereaved families and raises awareness of sudden infantdeath syndrome.

To sponsor Ms Ridgeon visit http://virginmoneygiving.com/sueridgeon

Aldermaston man Ben Richardson has been running eight marathons in eight days, finishing with the London Marathon today, to raise money for Alzheimer's Society.

The 'river runner' has travelled solo along the 187-mile length of the Thames. And with London on top he'll have run 213 miles in eight days.

Make a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ben-Richardson8in8

And Newbury man Simon Hunt will be hitting the streets of the capital for his second London Marathon in two years to raise funds for World Cancer Research UK.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Simon-Hunt13

The 23 April is a big day for two parents of pupils at the Mary Hare School for Deaf Children.

Rupert Mann is running the Virgin London Marathon, and Heather Fowler is running the Southampton Marathon to raise money for the school.

If you would like to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HeatherFowler or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rupert-Mann1