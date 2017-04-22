Ad-egg-o's Easter delivery brings a smile to Mencap

STAFF from recruitment company Adecco put a smile on children’s faces by bringing them a huge selection of Easter eggs.

Candidate consultant Sophie Lawrence and recruitment consultant Cody Stevens, from the Northbrook Street-based branch, dropped off the treats to youngsters at West Berkshire Mencap on Tuesday morning.

The eggs were donated by a number of the firm’s clients.

Miss Lawrence said: “The children seemed really pleased with the eggs – there were 75 in total. I am sure they will enjoy them.

“I think they were planning to use them in an Easter egg hunt.

“On behalf of all at Adecco, I want to say a big thank you to all of our clients who generously donated the eggs.”