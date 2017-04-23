go

Classic car show draws enthusiasts from across the country

Spring Vehicle Meet and Auto Jumble labelled success

Chris Ord

MORE than 1,000 classic car enthusiasts packed into Newbury Showground on Easter Monday for one of the South’s largest motoring shows.

The Spring Vehicle Meet and Auto Jumble saw petrolheads gather to show off an array of vehicles, from 1920s engines to classic Indian motorcycles and the latest Bentleys.

It was the second time that the motoring show was held at the showground, having moved from its previous home in Andover.

Last year, bad weather meant the turnout was lower than usual, but this year, with the rain holding off on Monday, exhibitors and spectators were out in force.

David Palmer, who organises the event with his wife Jennie, said: “We don’t really count last year as our first year here because of the weather we had to deal with.

“On Monday we got around 1,000 in the end, which was good.

“If it had been sunny then we could’ve got as many as 2,000 but it’s good to get what we got.

“It was above expectations.”

The car-crazy couple have been organising the meet in Hampshire since 1992, with the aim of giving passionate car enthusiasts a place to show off their prized motors.

Mrs Palmer said: “What sets us apart is there’s no judging or competition.

“It’s about people who are enthusiastic about whatever vehicle they’ve got.

“It’s organised by enthusiasts for enthusiasts.”

The non-profit event aims to gather as many interesting vehicles as possible from British, American and European car manufacturers to commercial and military engineering, with exhibitors coming from all over the UK.

“We had people from Bradford and the Isle of Man, along with members from local car clubs,” added Mr Palmer.

Following the success of Monday’s meet, the couple have already booked Newbury Showground on April 2 next year.

For more information on the meet, contact Dave Palmer on 07889 630544.

