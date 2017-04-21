Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed
THE Queen has spent her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse today.
The monarch has been a frequent visitor to the venue and this time was joined by her daughter, Princess Anne.
She was all smiles as she arrived, as this picture - taken by Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings - shows.
NewburyDenizen
21/04/2017 - 15:03
Hope Her Highness arrived by helicopter or had a nice police escort so she didn't have to sit through the traffic or deal with the traffic light timings!
