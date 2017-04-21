go

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Princess Anne joins her mother to watch racing today

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

THE Queen has spent her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse today.

The monarch has been a frequent visitor to the venue and this time was joined by her daughter, Princess Anne.

She was all smiles as she arrived, as this picture - taken by Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings - shows.

  NewburyDenizen

    21/04/2017 - 15:03

    Hope Her Highness arrived by helicopter or had a nice police escort so she didn't have to sit through the traffic or deal with the traffic light timings!

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse
Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Princess Anne joins her mother to watch racing today

