Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

A NEWBURY man threatened to kill his mother and burn down her house in a drunken rage over a laptop, a court heard.

Rhys Haydan Lewendon-Kirkwood said he was “letting off steam” during the row, in which he also threw beer over his mother outside her home on Saturday, April 8.

Appearing at Reading Magistrates on Thursday, April 13, Mr Lewendon-Kirkwood, of Greenham Road, pleaded guilty to common assault.

The court also heard how the 21-year-old was in breach of a suspended sentence handed down by the crown court in September 2016 for a “serious assault” on his husband on their wedding day.

Addressing magistrates on Thursday, the prosecution said: “On April 8, Mr Lewendon-Kirkwood has gone round to his mother’s address in Newbury.

“She has seen him in the driveway with her laptop and she has challenged him and tried to take it from him.

“His mother has recognised him as being drunk. He’s holding a can of beer which he has thrown over her.

“He’s then threatened to burn her house down and kill her.

“The defendant said he was letting off steam.”

Defending, Steve Molloy explained his defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence for ABH and admitted it was for “quite a serious assault”, for which his client was found guilty after trial at Grimsby Crown Court.

He added: “The ABH was against his husband on the day they tied the knot.”

District Judge Davinder Lachher heard a probation report, which revealed Mr Lewendon-Kirkwood suffered from mental health issues and alcoholism, which led to “daily drinking”.

The court also heard that the existing community order imposed on the defendant was “not going well” according to the probation services.

The probation officer added: “He hasn’t committed any hours of unpaid work due to his employment. He deliberately asks to work on Saturdays so he doesn’t have to complete the community order.”

Despite this, the probation service made a recommendation to defer the sentence for three months.

The recommendation was rejected by the District Judge.

District Judge Lachher said: “I’m afraid that’s not good enough. Somebody needs to take it back to the crown court.

“It’s no good asking to defer it – it’s effectively been deferred for seven months already from September last year.

“He’s had time to show willing.”

Mr Lewendon-Kirkwood was released on conditional bail to appear at crown court on May 23.