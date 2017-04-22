Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

0457926 F2540 MR M HUGHES, DIDCOT

£250

0227213 A9111 MRS JANE ROGERS, NEWBURY

£25

0768243 C9954£25 MR T MILLS, READING

0419394 D9687£25 MRS S WEBB, HENLEY-ON-THAMES

0568022 F6255£25 MR DANIEL CRONIN, BICESTER

0323176 E1134£25 MRS RACHEL ABREU, THAME

0266000 E0165£25 MRS WINIFRED M JONES, TWYFORD

0409192 E0097£25 MRS SYLVIA WIMPENNY, MAIDENHEAD

0841019 A0567£25 MR KEVIN GROVER, READING

0379244 F9850£25 MR DANIEL REYNOLDS, BANBURY

0028422 C8764£25 MRS HARRIET DOHERTY, HUNGERFORD

0614516 H9920£25 MR A BRADSHAW-JONES, OXFORD

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk