Queen watches as her horse wins at Newbury races

'Call to Mind' wins the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials

Queen watches as her horse wins at Newbury races

The Queen was celebrating after her horse 'Call to Mind' won the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials at Newbury Racecourse. 

Pictures by Newbury Weekly News photographer Phil Cannings

Queen watches as her horse wins at Newbury races
Queen watches as her horse wins at Newbury races

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse
Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

