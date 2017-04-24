New fire station could be built in Theale

Residents can hear about plans to build a new fire station in Theale next week.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) is looking to build the new station in Wigmore Lane.

The service said that the proposals are at an early stage and subject to the outcome of negotiations with the site’s owner. However, it is holding a public consultation to talk to local residents and gather feedback.

The exhibition will take place in the Gateway Centre, Theale Library, Church Street between 3pm and 5pm and between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday May 3.

Assistant chief fire officer at RBFRS, Simon Jefferies, said: “Although we’re some way off opening a new station, we want to ensure that local residents are formally consulted with and kept informed every step of the way.

“All are welcome - if you would like to find out more about our plans, please come and see us at Theale Library on the 3 May.”

The announcement comes a week after the RBFRS announced that it would be closing Pangbourne fire station to help save money.

For more information contact BusinessSupportTeam@rbfrs.co.uk or call 01189 384606.