Singer songwriter to launch her new EP in Newbury this week

A SINGER songwriter from Thatcham will be returning home to launch her new EP next week.

Sophy McGivern, now known as Cecil following her signing to a London-based management company, will be performing at Newbury’s Lock, Stock and Barrel pub at 8pm on Friday, April 28.

She’ll be performing tracks from her debut EP Silly Business and upcoming album, including her debut single Lasso, released in 2015.

She said: “I am really looking forward to coming home and performing at the LSB. I’ve done lots of gigs there in the last few years and it’s fitting to come home to introduce the EP locally.

“I’ve not been able to go home as much because I’m a lot busier and performing in London. It’s always nice to head back home and see everybody.”

The release has already received critical acclaim as an “impressive four-song set” and the Newbury performance will mark the launch of a series of tours and festivals for Cecil, including the Henley Music Festival and Carfest to support BBC Children in Need.

And all this is ahead of performing and promoting the EP at her old school for Kennet School’s sports awards evening in June.

She attended Kennet School between 2004 and 2011, before gaining a first-class degree in commercial music in 2014.

She said: “I’ve not been to Kennet since I left about six years ago, that’s really scary.

“I’m so excited to go back but I’ll be seeing it in a different light and seeing Mr Dick [headteacher] not as a student anymore.”

Between the festivals, Cecil will be in the studio working on her forthcoming album.

The Thatcham singer has recently appeared at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London and said: “This was a dream come true for me.

“I have always wanted to appear at Ronnie’s, some of the best artists ever have appeared at the world famous venue, so it was a moment of real recognition and proof that the hard work is paying off and this is all part of the journey.”

For more, visit www.cecilmusic.co.uk