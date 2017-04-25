go

Singer songwriter to launch her new EP in Newbury this week

Cecil to also return to Thatcham to perform at former school

Singer songwriter to launch her new EP in Newbury this week

A SINGER songwriter from Thatcham will be returning home to launch her new EP next week.

Sophy McGivern, now known as Cecil following her signing to a London-based management company, will be performing at Newbury’s Lock, Stock and Barrel pub at 8pm on Friday, April 28.

She’ll be performing tracks from her debut EP Silly Business and upcoming album, including her debut single Lasso, released in 2015.  

She said: “I am really looking forward to coming home and performing at the LSB. I’ve done lots of gigs there in the last few years and it’s fitting to come home to introduce the EP locally.

“I’ve not been able to go home as much because I’m a lot busier and performing in London. It’s always nice to head back home and see everybody.” 

The release has already received critical acclaim as an “impressive four-song set” and the Newbury performance will mark the launch of a series of tours and festivals for Cecil, including the Henley Music Festival and Carfest to support BBC Children in Need

And all this is ahead of performing and promoting the EP at her old school for Kennet School’s sports awards evening in June.  

She attended Kennet School between 2004 and 2011, before gaining a first-class degree in commercial music in 2014.

She said: “I’ve not been to Kennet since I left about six years ago, that’s really scary. 

“I’m so excited to go back but I’ll be seeing it in a different light and seeing Mr Dick [headteacher] not as a student anymore.” 

Between the festivals, Cecil will be in the studio working on her forthcoming album.

The Thatcham singer has recently appeared at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London and said: “This was a dream come true for me.

“I have always wanted to appear at Ronnie’s, some of the best artists ever have appeared at the world famous venue, so it was a moment of real recognition and proof that the hard work is paying off and this is all part of the journey.”

For more, visit www.cecilmusic.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans unveiled

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

Newbury town centre regeneration scheme a step closer

Newbury town centre regeneration scheme a step closer

News

Man taken to hospital following Tadley crash
Hampshire

Man taken to hospital following Tadley crash

Collision between car and motorbike causes delays

 
Address your anger issues, orders court
News

Address your anger issues, orders court

Inkpen man assaulted partner after she sold his gifts for cosmetics

1comment

 
News

Singer songwriter to launch her new EP in Newbury this week

 
News

Parkinson's Newbury marks 25th anniversary with a tea party

 
News

Oyez! It's Hocktide

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33