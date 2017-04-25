go

Oyez! It's Hocktide

Town celebrates ancient tradition today (Tuesday)

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Hocktide

HUNGERFORD celebrates Hocktide today (Tuesday) - the last English town to maintain the centuries-old tradition.

At 8am, bellman Julian Tubb sounds the Constable's horn from the Town Hall balcony. The commoners are then summoned by the bell to attend the Hocktide Court.

By 9.30am the Tutti Men set off on their rounds. accompanied by the Tutti Wenches from John O’Gaunt School.

The festivities continue throughout the day until 9pm when the Tutti Men return to the Three Swans. Pick up a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News for full coverage.

