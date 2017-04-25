go

Man taken to hospital following Tadley crash

Collision between car and motorbike causes delays

A collision between a Vauxhall and a motorcycle caused long delays during rush hour in Tadley this morning (Tuesday). 

The accident happened near the Briar Way/Mulfords Hill junction at 7.26am.

A spokesman for the Hampshire Constabulary said the male rider of the motorcycle was taken to North Hampshire Hospital, Basingstoke, with a broken arm. 

The vehicles were partially blocking the road and delays were caused to buses and rush-hour commuter traffic as a diversion to avoid the area was in place.

Man taken to hospital following Tadley crash
Collision between car and motorbike causes delays

 
