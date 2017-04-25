Man taken to hospital following Tadley crash

A collision between a Vauxhall and a motorcycle caused long delays during rush hour in Tadley this morning (Tuesday).

The accident happened near the Briar Way/Mulfords Hill junction at 7.26am.

A spokesman for the Hampshire Constabulary said the male rider of the motorcycle was taken to North Hampshire Hospital, Basingstoke, with a broken arm.

The vehicles were partially blocking the road and delays were caused to buses and rush-hour commuter traffic as a diversion to avoid the area was in place.