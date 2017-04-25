go

There's a new joint in town

Newburytoday takes a look around the new 7Bone Burger Co

7Bone Burger

The new 7Bone Burger Co in Newbury

THERE’S a new restaurant in town and Newburytoday can give you the tour.

The 7Bone Burger Co began welcoming customers yesterday (Monday), when it officially opened its fifth restaurant in Newbury’s Bridge Street.

The burger chain, which also has branches in Southampton, Bournemouth, Reading and Camberley, promises to serve up American comfort food made from locally sourced ingredients.

Its menu includes dishes suc as ‘Prince Charles is Overrated’, ‘Dirty Linda’ and ‘Juicy Boris’.

We captured this 360 degree virtual image so our readers can have a peak inside.

Click on the NWN heart to move around the restaurant. You can double click to expand to full screen and scroll around using your cursor or finger.

 

 

  • quadnewbury

    25/04/2017 - 17:05

    Oh no! not another one.

