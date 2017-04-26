Man's sex assault on woman is proved

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed
A CALCOT man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 11, was 34-year-old Ahtif Ahmad Chowdhary of Piercefield.
He denied deliberately engaging in sexual touching of a stranger when she did not consent in Tilehurst on October 26.
But magistrates did not believe his story that the touching was accidental and he was convicted following a trial.
Mr Chowdhary was made subject to a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days.
He was also ordered to pay £500 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.
Finally, magistrates ordered him to pay £50 compensation to his victim.
