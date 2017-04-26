Cold Ash Scouts go retro

SCOUTS in Cold Ash have been projecting their skills – with a bit of support from the Newbury Weekly News.

Children from the 1st Cold Ash Scout Group put their computing skills to use by making a set of retro gaming machines. They made a portable device and another similar to an arcade machine.

They were helped by the Newbury Weekly News donating a projector.

Scout leader, Sean Gillespie, said that the aim of the project was to “encourage a broad spectrum of activities” within the group.

“It’s run by the Scouts, for the Scouts,” he said.

“We wanted to do something with computers and I took that on board and built the project from there.

“It’s something they can play on and add more games to it. It’s been a huge project.

“We have 40 children in the section and we are in a really fortunate position in my section that we were able to run a full-on activity.

“That’s difficult unless you have got the leaders.”

The Scouts were divided into art, assembly and programming teams, learning and testing Python programming and soldering and designing the cases, with input from parents.

“They all had a go at everything,” Mr Gillespie said. “I thoroughly love it. You are pushing children to do more than they can.”

He said that the NWN-donated projector would be used for video and gaming nights, along with staff training.

“It’s awesome, we are so lucky to have it,” he said.

NWN chief executive James Gurney presented the projector to the group on April 6.

Mr Gurney said: “We were really pleased to have been able to positively contribute to Cold Ash Scouts and it was a pleasure to see the equipment we donated being utilised by the young Scouts.

“Everyone was incredibly upbeat and you could literally see how much enjoyment the Scouts got from working together as a team. It made me want to be young again.”

Mr Gillespie said: “We’re always on the lookout for leaders. My section is completely full, but the Beavers and Cubs could do with some help.”

Contact gill@coldashscoutgroup.org.uk if you can help.