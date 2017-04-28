go
Fri, 28 Apr 2017
Ewe with two young lambs
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham
There's a new joint in town
“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”
Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears
standard
Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed
Newbury town centre regeneration scheme a step closer
Prime Minister calls for a snap General Election on June 8
Videos
West Berkshire & North Hants Primary Schools Cross Country Championships 2017
A339 link road finally complete
Duncan Goodhew opens new swimming pool
Video Gallery
Newbury Pancake Race 2017
Snow falling in Newbury
Newbury Thousand Voices
Thatcham Christmas lights switch on
Home
Fun day to help grant Jack's Starlight Foundation wish
Funds will help seven-year-old get his garden games room
David evans
EXCLUSIVE: Autistic boy housed with dangerous sex offender
St George's Day takes flight in Newbury Market Place
Newbury youngsters learn at the school of rock
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News