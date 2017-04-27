go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, social workers placed a vulnerable child with a dangerous sex offender, a shock report reveals.

In other news, local political parties have begun their fight to win your vote on June 8. 

Also this week, a teacher has been jailed for abusing a boy in his care. 

Meanwhile, there were PBs, world records and blisters as a whole host of Newbury runners joined in the London Marathon on Sunday.  

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a district councillor responds to the town mayor's “personal attacks.”

Plus we’ve got loads of pictures from this year’s Hocktide celebrations.

In Thatcham this week, campaigners are bracing themselves for a planning application for the Lower Way field.

And on the Hampshire pages, a tougher fine for fly-tipping is being proposed and plans have for housing on the edge of Tadley have been submitted.  

This week;s edition includes a free copy of our Out & About magazine, featuring almshouses in Newbury, the many Open Studios you can visit in May, and local artist Lesley Foden who will be rowing round Great Britain.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
