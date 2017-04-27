Travel by jet between Newbury and Thatcham

A NEW bus service linking Newbury with Thatcham was launched on Monday.

The jet red service, named after the colour of the bus, will run every 15 minutes from Monday to Friday, taking in the West Berkshire Community Hospital, and will also operate some late evening and weekend services.

Jet red is part of Reading Buses’ Kennections service which operates buses in the Newbury area and Reading.

The new service runs alongside the current jet black service, which runs between Newbury and Reading.

Reading Buses chief finance and information officer Tony Pettit said: “We believe that combining jet red and jet black will provide the people of Newbury and Thatcham with a high-quality, reliable link, which will always be there for them, early to late, seven days a week.”

The company is also introducing some new pricing offers.

Regular customers can buy a seven-day ticket for adults for £10 and £7 for passengers aged up to 18. A 30-day ticket costs £40, and £28 for young people.

All tickets can be bought on a smartcard which can be topped up online and using a new Kennections app.

Both jet red and jet black can take payments using contactless cards, Apple Pay and Android Pay.

The timetable can be seen at www.reading-buses.co.uk