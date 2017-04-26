Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

A taxi driver was assaulted in Thatcham after his passenger did not pay his fare.

The 41-year old driver picked up a man and a woman who asked to be dropped off in Newbolt Close, Thatcham between 3.30am and 4am on Sunday, April 23.

Police said that the passengers didn't have enough to money to pay the fare, so the man left his mobile phone with the driver.

The man and woman left the taxi, a grey Peugeot Horizon, to find a cashpoint and walked down the alleyway towards Browning Close.

But they returned empty-handed and the man demanded his phone back.

He then snatched his phone from the driver, snapped the key in the ignition and punched him in the face, leaving him with a bloody nose.

The man then slammed the door so hard that the glass in the window shattered.

The driver required hospital treatment for his nose.

The assailant is described as white with a slight tan and aged between 25 and 27 years old. He was around 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build and a local accent.

He had short dark brown hair and was clean shaven. He had brown eyes and was wearing a plain dark coloured long sleeved t-shirt and jeans.

Investigating Officer Police Constable Talane Smith said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time. If you have any information regarding this incident please come forward and speak to police.”

“If anyone recognises the offender please contact police immediately by either calling 101 or visiting a police station and quoting reference 43170116413.”