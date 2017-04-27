go

Apoliticals enter the fray

Group announces their candidate to contest the Newbury seat

Apoliticals enter the fray

THE Apoliticals have announced that Newbury builder David Yates will be their candidate for the General Election. 

Apolitical group officer Charlie Farrow said: “As Apoliticals, we regret the calling of this snap election as an expensive and cynical party political act.

“However, in the light of the worldwide trend in which citizens are rejecting the failed tribalism of established party politics, we are keen to give local people the opportunity to break the party political stranglehold.

“We believe passionately that here in Newbury there is a wide enough base of moderates who are prepared to go beyond their historical political affiliation to elect Apolitical Dave Yates to represent us in Parliament.”

Mr Yates stood for the Newbury seat in the 2010 election where he finished seventh with 95 votes.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

There's a new joint in town

7Bone Burger Co

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”

“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......

 
Travel by jet between Newbury and Thatcham
News

Travel by jet between Newbury and Thatcham

New bus service running every 15 minutes launched

 
News

“What will happen when we’re no longer here?"

 
News

Nine in ten pupils offered place at preferred primary school

 
News

Apoliticals enter the fray

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33