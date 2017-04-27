Apoliticals enter the fray

THE Apoliticals have announced that Newbury builder David Yates will be their candidate for the General Election.

Apolitical group officer Charlie Farrow said: “As Apoliticals, we regret the calling of this snap election as an expensive and cynical party political act.

“However, in the light of the worldwide trend in which citizens are rejecting the failed tribalism of established party politics, we are keen to give local people the opportunity to break the party political stranglehold.

“We believe passionately that here in Newbury there is a wide enough base of moderates who are prepared to go beyond their historical political affiliation to elect Apolitical Dave Yates to represent us in Parliament.”

Mr Yates stood for the Newbury seat in the 2010 election where he finished seventh with 95 votes.