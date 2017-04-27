West Berkshire Greens "offer a positive vision"

THE West Berkshire Green Party has responded to the snap election called by Prime Minister Theresa May last week.

Mrs May said that an election was required to provide the “strong and stable leadership the country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond”.

Green Party candidate for Newbury, Paul Field, said: “This election is about much more than just Brexit and it is our responsibility to ensure that the important issues of NHS privatisation, educational catastrophe, the housing crisis and economic inequality, among many other areas, are part of the debate.

“It is important that we lead the debate on the impact of Brexit on the environment, health and food safety and human rights.

“It is also vital that we offer a positive vision of a better Britain, with a global position we can be proud to pass on to future generations.

“To send a message that you want to change the way we do politics in this country, that you want to live in a kinder, safer Britain, and that you want to look to the future with hope and pride, then vote Green in 17.”

Green Party members selected Mr Field, the headteacher at Basildon Primary School, in January and are looking to build on his result from two years ago.

He received 2,324 votes, the best result in the local party’s history, during the 2015 General Election.

Mr Field said: “I am delighted to be standing as the Green party candidate in Newbury again.

“I believe we should be proudly sharing our message of hope, fairness and environmental responsibility with the people of Newbury.”

The party launches its General Election campaign for Newbury today (Thursday) with a social event for members and supporters at The Catherine Wheel pub, Cheap Street, Newbury.