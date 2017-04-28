go

EXCLUSIVE: Autistic boy housed with dangerous sex offender

Leaked report lists catalogue of failings

John Garvey

John Garvey

SOCIAL workers took a vulnerable, homeless child and placed him with a dangerous sex offender, a shock report has revealed.

When the boy’s appalled mother complained, a West Berkshire Council computer system, which was supposed to prevent such a debacle, apparently failed.

Only when police confirmed the man was banned from contact with minors did council officials hurriedly remove the child from his home.

The astonishing failing by West Berkshire Children’s Service (WBCS) was just one in a catalogue of blunders highlighted by an independent investigation into its treatment of the autistic boy, identified only as ‘Z’.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News, on sale now.

