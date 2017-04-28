St George's Day takes flight in Newbury Market Place

NEWBURY let out the cry for St George with a bird display and weapon workshop on Sunday.

Hampstead Norreys falconer Ray Prior brought his majestic birds of prey to celebrate England’s patron saint to Newbury Market Place.

And more than 150 children prepared for battle in sword and shield craft workshops held in the Market Place and Parkway.

Ali Carter, of Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), said: “Newbury BID saw that St George’s Day was not celebrated in Newbury town centre so made the decision to acknowledge it by holding an event for everyone to enjoy in the town centre.

“The event received excellent reception with very positive feedback.

“Newbury BID were thrilled to see so many smiling faces from children through to adults.

“Following excellent feedback, Newbury BID will be working on developing this event ready for next year.”

According to legend, St George was a Roman soldier who was martyred after refusing to denounce his Christian faith.

He is most famously associated with slaying a dragon and freeing a maiden about to be sacrificed.

April 23 is marked as the feast of St George as it is the traditionally accepted date of his death in 303AD.

In 1348 Edward III placed his Order of the Garter under the banner of St George.

William Shakespeare, whose Henry V invokes the “cry God for Harry, England and St George”, is believed to have been born on April 23, 1564, and died on the same day in 1616.