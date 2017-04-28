Newbury youngsters learn at the school of rock

YOUNGSTERS from St Nicolas Junior School went on a field trip to study geology in the rather unusual setting of a cemetery.

Sixty-five pupils visited Newtown Road Cemetery to look at the types of rock which were used on monuments in the old Victorian cemetery.

St Nicolas teacher Kate Davies decided to contact the Friends of Newtown Road Cemetery to advise of her plans and asked if they wanted to participate in the study because of their knowledge of the area.

The group were welcomed by Elizabeth Capewell and Doug Larsen, who escorted pupils and teachers to the chapel for an introduction on the types of rock used for monuments and how to identify them.

The children were then divided up into small groups and, with worksheets prepared by Ms Davies, went out into the cemetery to find the types of rock for themselves.

Mr Larsen said: “With the weather holding out it was deemed to be a very successful day for all concerned with future field trips a possibility.”