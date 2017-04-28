go

Newbury youngsters learn at the school of rock

Pupils from St Nicolas Junior School learning about geology

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Newbury youngsters learn at the school of rock

YOUNGSTERS from St Nicolas Junior School went on a field trip to study geology in the rather unusual setting of a cemetery.

Sixty-five pupils visited Newtown Road Cemetery to look at the types of rock which were used on monuments in the old Victorian cemetery.

St Nicolas teacher Kate Davies decided to contact the Friends of Newtown Road Cemetery to advise of her plans and asked if they wanted to participate in the study because of their knowledge of the area.

The group were welcomed by Elizabeth Capewell and Doug Larsen, who escorted pupils and teachers to the chapel for an introduction on the types of rock used for monuments and how to identify them.

The children were then divided up into small groups and, with worksheets prepared by Ms Davies, went out into the cemetery to find the types of rock for themselves.

Mr Larsen said: “With the weather holding out it was deemed to be a very successful day for all concerned with future field trips a possibility.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

Taxi driver assaulted in Thatcham

There's a new joint in town

7Bone Burger Co

“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”

“We are going to have a great local facility for local people”

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

News

West Berkshire Council logo
News

EXCLUSIVE: Autistic boy housed with dangerous sex offender

Leaked report lists catalogue of failings

 
St George's Day takes flight in Newbury Market Place
News

St George's Day takes flight in Newbury Market Place

Falconry display and other activities to celebrate patron saint of England

 
News

Newbury youngsters learn at the school of rock

 
News

Every runner's a winner

 
Racecourse News

£70,000 divided between 30 Newbury based organisations

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33