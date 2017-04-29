What's on today (Saturday, April 29)

AFC Newbury Boys and Girls free football taster sessions 9am. Stockcross Recreation Ground, Ermin Street, Stockcross, Newbury, RG20 8LW For children in current year 1; every Saturday for 5 weeks.

Woolton Hill Village Market 10am-1pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Woolton Hill.

(until 21 May) Open Studios 2017 Various locations throughout West Berkshire and North Hampshire www.open-studios.org.uk

(until 21 May) Insight 2017: Open Studios flagship exhibition Monday – Sunday 11am-5pm, Thursday till 8pm. New Greenham Arts Centre, 113 Lindenmuth Way, Greenham Business Park, Newbury RG19 6HN

(until 30 May) Open Air Sculpture Exhibition on the Orangery Lawn at Shaw House. 11am-4pm daily (House open at weekends)

Wire Horse Sculpture Workshop with Flora Glare 10am-2pm New Greenham Arts Box office 0845 5218218

Family Wildlife Fun: Bushcraft 10am-12noon Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre RG19 3FU 01635 874381

Saturday Book Group.3.30pm-4.30pm Newbury Library. Free drop-in group for adults. This month’s book is “The Lie” by Helen Dunmore.

Stu Turner: a bit of magic with Stu and friends. 8pm New Greenham Arts Box office 0845 5218218

Newbury District Ornithological Club spring morning walk around Speen Moors west of Newbury. A flat easy walk for all abilities, starting at 8.30am. All are welcome but please ring 07796 605016 in advance.

Table Top Sale at Thatcham Catholic Church Hall 10am until 2pm . 25p entrance.

Fabric Sale10.30am-2.30pm Workshop 10.30am -2.30pm Free entry Smocking Workshop - £15 (includes all materials) Old Chapel Textile Centre, Main Street, Greenham Business Park, Newbury, RG19 6HW 01635 38740

Design Create and Frame for Adults with Bonni Southey. 10am-2pm City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury https://cityartsnewbury.co.uk

You’ve Got a Friend - the music of James Taylor and Carole King. 7.45pm Corn Exchange, Newbury Box office 0845 5218218

A Bit of Magic with Stu and Friends. 8pm New Greenham Arts. Box office 0845 5218218

Newbury Rotary Fun Spring Quiz Night for Rotarians, their guests and all keen quizzers. Arrive 7pm for 7.30 start. Portal Hall Burghclere RG20 9HX. Cost £10 includes a fish & chip supper. Private pay bar available on the night. Teams of 8 maximum. Solo guests can join / assemble teams on the night. Contact Trevor Gibbons on 01635 254123 or through email fundraising@newburyrotary.org.uk or website http://www.newburyrotary.org

(until 21 May) Sandham Memorial Chapel 11am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday West Berkshire Open Studios – 10 artists’ work to view & for sale Free entry; (usual entry to chapel applies).