Fun day to help grant Jack's wish

A FUN day at a Newbury pub is being held to help support the family of a seven-year-old boy suffering from leukaemia.

Jack Prince was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in November and is currently undergoing intense chemotherapy three times a week.

His mum, Claire Fidler, said she is overwhelmed by the support of local residents, who have decided to host the fun day to raise funds for the family.

“Thank you to everyone involved, it really means a lot,” she added. “Jack is always smiling, but he has good days and bad days.

“He has only managed four hours of school in six months.”

Jack was granted a wish by the Starlight Foundation to have a games room built at the end of the garden at the Newbury home he shares with his mum and older brother Jamie. Claire said the money raised from the fun day would go towards preparing the garden for the games room construction.

The fun day is being held at The Swan, on London Road, from 1pm until 6pm on Sunday (April 30).

Jack will also be there to shave the head of family friend Helen Coleman, who has agreed to the hair chop to help boost funds.

There will also be a cake sale, face painting, kids’ disco, bouncy castle and a prize for the best dressed superhero.

Raffle prizes include vouchers for hair salons, meal vouchers, a free boiler service, wine glasses, a handbag, children’s toys and wine.

Claire added: “I would like to thank all the individuals and companies that have already donated raffle prizes. It’s very overwhelming to see everyone’s generosity.”

