Generous donors' boost for The Rosemary Appeal

THE Rosemary Appeal to build a new cancer centre and renal dialysis unit at West Berkshire Community Hospital has received an amazing £155,000 from two generous local funders.

Newbury-based charity Peter Baker Foundation has offered to match grants and donations to the appeal through local fundraising platform thegoodexchange.com, up to £125,000.

And Englefield Charitable Trust has also offered to match grants and donations up to £30,000.

The Rosemary Appeal has already raised an incredible £2.27m through The Good Exchange in just six months with the help of many generous donors and funders, including £1m of match funding from Greenham Common Trust, which has now been completely matched.

However, Newbury and Thatcham Hospital Building Trust and Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust still need to raise £2.23m to provide better facilities and transform the lives of cancer and renal patients and carers in West Berkshire, saving hours of travel and discomfort to receive treatment further afield.

Secretary of Newbury and Thatcham Hospital Building Trust, Dr Rob Tayton, said: “We are so grateful to Peter Baker and Englefield Charitable Trust for their very kind and generous support.

“We hope this match funding will attract new donors, grant givers and fundraisers to help the appeal reach its £4.5m target.”

To make a donation, visit http://bit.ly/2jMOc3w to reach The Rosemary Appeal’s fundraising page on The Good Exchange.

If you are considering giving a grant to the appeal email info@thegoodexchange.com