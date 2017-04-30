£146,000 boost for 56 local projects

GREENHAM Common Trust (GCT) has allocated more than £146,000 to 56 local charitable projects throughout West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

Successful applicants come from a wide range of charitable sectors, including primary schools, sports clubs, the arts, community groups and disadvantaged and disabled groups.

Newbury and District Swimming Club was given £5,000 towards replacement starting blocks.

Meanwhile, Newbury Carnival received £7,000 to assist with running costs for this year’s event, which takes place on Sunday, July 16.

Recovery in Mind, a project providing courses for adults with mental health challenges, was awarded £6,636.

The funding was welcomed by the applicants, with the chairman of Newbury Carnival committee, Sami Gabriel, saying: “I’m so delighted that Greenham Common Trust is our main sponsor. Without its support Newbury Carnival would not be happening.

“We can focus our efforts on making this carnival the showcase that Newbury deserves.

“The carnival is the pinnacle of the summer entertainment.

“We call it Newbury Carnival, but it draws participants and spectators from all around.

“It’s a family fun day that makes summer come alive for all of us.”

The founder of Recovery in Mind, Angela Ryan, said: “We are thrilled to have received this grant from Greenham Common Trust.

“It enables us to support people with mental health challenges by providing the Recovery in Mind courses.

“With one in four adults living with mental illness, we are committed to delivering high-quality ‘recovery college’ courses free of charge to anyone living in West Berkshire.”

The deadline for the first round of funding was March 3, and more than 100 applications were received via The Good Exchange website www.thegoodexchange.com.

Greenham Common Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “Each year, GCT provides up to £300,000 for charitable projects aimed at benefitting the residents of Newbury and surrounding West Berkshire areas.

“The money is split between two rounds of funding during spring and autumn.

“The next deadline for autumn 2017 funding is September 15, with around £160,000 still available for eligible projects.

“Applicants are encouraged to make their applications via The Good Exchange web portal in advance of the deadline.”

He continued: “Applications will also be considered for Trust Top-Up, a scheme where Greenham Common Trust offers up to £5,000 of matched funding against public and company donations made online via The Good Exchange.”

For years, the trust has supported local communities with financial assistance, helping to fund projects that otherwise would not go ahead.

To find out if your project is eligible for funding, or to submit an application, visit the Greenham Common Trust website at www.greenham-common-trust.co.uk and click on ‘How to apply’.

Alternatively, call (01635) 817444.