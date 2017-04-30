VIDEO: Newbury firefighters' quacking work to rescue duckling

FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a rescue with a difference on Easter Sunday when a duckling became trapped down a drain in Newbury.

Seven tiny ducks had fallen ‘fowl’ of a storm drain near to Northcroft Park as they made their way to the canal on the sunny Sunday morning.

After realising they had become stuck, concerned residents Hannah and Lloyd Lawrenson removed the drain cover and scooped the stranded ducks out.

The couple then led the mother duck toward the canal where she was reunited with her ducklings. (watch the video below).

However, after the ducks continued on their way the couple heard the desperate squeaks of another little duckling who had become separated, having inadvertently made its way further up the drain.

Unable to remove the manhole cover above the desperate duckling, Mrs Lawrenson called the RSPCA, who in turn contacted Newbury Fire Station to come to the little bird’s rescue.

Mrs Lawrenson said: “It was such a surprise to see them pull up in just a matter of minutes.

“The men were real stars and an absolute credit to Newbury Fire Station.

“I really want to highlight the wonderful work these men do and the Easter miracle they were able to perform in rescuing this little duckling.

“The team suggested we name the duckling ‘Neil’ after the fireman who kindly jumped down the manhole to scoop him up.”

‘Neil’ was then given a bath and cared for overnight by Mr and Mrs Lawrenson before being taken to Wiltshire Wildlife Hospital the next day.

“I’m such a softy with things like this,” said animal-lover Mrs Lawrenson. “We were over the moon it had a happy ending – it made our Easter.

“We’re planning to go and visit him soon to see how he’s getting on.”

Crew manager Brian Clemence of Green Watch (pictured below), who attended the rescue, said: “We don’t get too many incidents like this, but we’ll come out if requested by the RSPCA.

“It took a bit of time to get the manhole cover off and then we sent someone down to lift the duck out.

“It does give you a certain level of satisfaction.”