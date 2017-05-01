VIDEO: Richard Benyon officially unveils Bradfield's new cricket nets

go

BRADFIELD Cricket Club celebrated the official unveiling of its new outdoor cricket nets by inviting Newbury MP Richard Benyon to cut the ribbon.

Mr Benyon opened the £30,000 outdoor facility as he embarks on the campaign trail ahead of June’s General Election.

Chairman David Brown said: “It was very well attended with a lot of children there. We were very grateful to Mr Benyon who came along and did the official opening and then bowled an honorary ball (watch the video below).

“We’ve never had an outdoor training facility like this so it means in the summer we could have 70 to 80 kids out there on a Friday evening.”

The money was raised through a range of activities organised by the club, as well as donations from parents, club members and local organisations such as the Greenham Common Trust.

The club, which runs teams for under-nines, 11s, 13s and 15s, will be running the ECB Allstars initiative in the summer to encourage younger children to take up cricket.

To find out more or to register, visit www.ecb.co.uk/play/all-stars

