Crafty Craft and Mayday celebrations set up a bumper bank holiday

The annual Crafty Craft race, organised by Newbury Round Table, takes place today (Monday).

The race starts at The Dundas Arms, Kintbury, with the first boats setting off at 8am,and finishes at Victoria Park in Newbury, where there will be plenty of activities and stalls for all the family from 10am til 4pm.

The theme for this year’s race is Uniforms all the way and people are encouraged to dress up as they row, cycle, swim along the Kennet in their home-made crafts.

The event is supporting the Newbury & Thatcham Handybus, mental health initiatives and other local charities

Musical entertainment begins at 10am with vocal duo Ian and Mel; other acts include Simon Rumble, Cath and Vicky, Ken Lingus, Kate Izzard and Grace Durber will be singing Disney songs, Chris Page singing country, DJ Diamond Sire, Josh Whorrisky, Zoe Lailey and rock band Mosaic.

Kennet Radio will be on air in the park all day and there will be bouncy castles, fair rides, penalty shoot-out and martial arts demonstrations, plus plenty of food and drink stalls.

On top of this Newbury BID has expanded the festivities to the Market Place where you can find a whole host of activities.

The Garston Gallopers will be taking to the maypole erected in Newbury Market Place where you can join in the fun of Maypole dancing or sit back and watch the dancers in full Morris dancer swing.

The festivities also include face painting where little ones (and adults alike) can get in the spring spirit with their choice of face decoration before visiting the selection of children’s fair ground rides on offer.

For more information visit www.craftycraft.com