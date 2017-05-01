It's arty, crafty...and sometimes rafty

NEWBURY'S renowned Crafty Craft race drew huge crowds today (Bank Holiday Monday).

The annual spectacular, which has featured in national television programmes, has been organised by Newbury Round Table since 1976.

The theme this year was 'Uniforms All The Way' - and the traditionally eccentric entries didn't disappoint.

The race started at The Dundas Arms, Kintbury, at 8am and first past the finishing post at Victoria Park in Newbury was the Savernake Explorer Scouts team.

A madcap array of craft followed, including a bicycle-powered team named Entente Cordiale and Berklshire Youth charity's Midwife Crisis, which won 'best adult craft' for the third year in a row.

The event is supporting the Newbury & Thatcham Handybus, mental health initiatives and other local charities.

After a brief downpour soon after mid-day, the sun broke through again.

And there's still plenty of fun to go, with trophies due to be handed out at 3.45pm.

Come and join us, plus the Round Table organisers!

And don't forget to pick up a copy of your Newbury Weekly News next week, where we'll have loads of pictures, a full report plus all the results.