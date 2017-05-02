Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems

A NUMBER of major road improvements are being planned in a bid to ease congestion in Newbury during peak times.

The council says that, during the morning and evening rush hours, the A339/Bear Lane junction next to Sainsbury's is close to capacity.

As a result, it is proposing to create a new signal controlled junction on the A339 into Cheap Street to allow traffic travelling from the north and east to access the town centre.

This would involve making Bear Lane one-way eastbound between Wharf Road and the A339, meaning motorists would no longer be able to turn left into the town centre by KFC.



The council also wants to remove the central reservation on the A339 between the Sainsbury's junction and the new Cheap Street junction to provide a right turn lane into Cheap Street.

This would mean parking on Cheap Street south would be restricted to accommodate the additional traffic flow.

It is also proposed to introduce a new pedestrian crossing on Cheap Street and a new mini roundabout at the Market Street/ Cheap Street junction which will replace the current layout.

For a video demonstration on how the junction would work, see below.

A public consultation on these proposals begins today and will run until Sunday, June 4.

Anyone wanting to read more and have their say on the proposals should visit www.westberks.gov.uk/a339 email a339@westberks.gov.uk or call (01635) 519080.

For more, see Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.