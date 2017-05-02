Major road improvements planned to tackle Newbury's traffic problems

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed
A NUMBER of major road improvements are being planned in a bid to ease congestion in Newbury during peak times.
The council says that, during the morning and evening rush hours, the A339/Bear Lane junction next to Sainsbury's is close to capacity.
As a result, it is proposing to create a new signal controlled junction on the A339 into Cheap Street to allow traffic travelling from the north and east to access the town centre.
This would involve making Bear Lane one-way eastbound between Wharf Road and the A339, meaning motorists would no longer be able to turn left into the town centre by KFC.
The council also wants to remove the central reservation on the A339 between the Sainsbury's junction and the new Cheap Street junction to provide a right turn lane into Cheap Street.
This would mean parking on Cheap Street south would be restricted to accommodate the additional traffic flow.
It is also proposed to introduce a new pedestrian crossing on Cheap Street and a new mini roundabout at the Market Street/ Cheap Street junction which will replace the current layout.
For a video demonstration on how the junction would work, see below.
A public consultation on these proposals begins today and will run until Sunday, June 4.
Anyone wanting to read more and have their say on the proposals should visit www.westberks.gov.uk/a339 email a339@westberks.gov.uk or call (01635) 519080.
For more, see Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
rach1978
02/05/2017 - 14:02
As EugeneStryker says, the natural solution to this is not to provide "patch" solutions which will alleviate congestion for the short to medium term - but force major change in commuting habits. I'm still viewed as "mad" for cycling to work by the majority, yet I find I can travel through the town far quicker than any motorist can. Many people drive less than three miles to work - some less than a mile - but still are reliant on their cars. I'm not a hippy or a freak - just someone who sees a major rethink of the cycling infrastructure as a genuine solution to problems.
Reply
kingcnut
02/05/2017 - 14:02
Spot on rach1978.
Reply
paulGT11
02/05/2017 - 14:02
Whilst i appreciate that the council is trying to resolve the issue of traffic flow in Newbury, which everyone agrees is awful, I cannot see how yet another set of traffic lights on the A339 is going to help. At the moment there is only one way to cross Newbury without taking the bypass (which is 12-mile detour); previously there were 3 ways. The A339, Northbrook Street and Park Way. Closing all the routes and expecting one road to carry everything just does not work unless the through traffic is allowed to pass through unhindered by traffic lights and roundabouts. Has anyone ever considered a complete through route for the A339 from the Robin hood to Sandleford with slip roads on and off at Sainsburys, Burger King, Faraday Road and Cheap Street? Traffic will be allowed to continue to flow freely and only the traffic that wishes to leave the main thoroughfare need worry about traffic lights on underpass junctions.
Reply
bruin the bear
02/05/2017 - 14:02
" Restricted parking in cheap street ?" PLEASE DON'T . That means LESS parking in cheap street which will finish off the poor businesses struggling there now. Wait until Wendy at the Empire hears about this!
Reply
GreenhamPete
02/05/2017 - 13:01
I'm prepared to give the council the benefit of the doubt here, having been scathing about their proposal for the new Faraday Road / A339 junction before the work started. I travel the A339 in the rush hour every day and so far it seems to have considerably improved traffic flow, in tandem with the re-opening of the Racecourse bridge..
Reply
Show more comments