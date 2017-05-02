A34 through North Hampshire blocked northbound

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed
A stretch of the A34 through north Hampshire has been closed this afternoon.
The northbound carriageway between Bullington Cross and Tot Hill is currently blocked after a lorry carrying liquid egg overturned.
Hampshire Constabulary were called to the scene at 2.49pm.
A spokesman said that the lorry driver sustained minor injuries and that the carriageway was expected to reopen by 4.30pm.
Drivers are being diverted at Bullington Cross.
#A34 either blocked solid or seemingly shut northbound between #Whitchurch and #Newbury. Not moved in half an hour, lots of blues & 2s. pic.twitter.com/AqQNhBs5AG— Robert Smith (@DapperRob) May 2, 2017
