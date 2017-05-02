A34 through North Hampshire blocked northbound

A stretch of the A34 through north Hampshire has been closed this afternoon.

The northbound carriageway between Bullington Cross and Tot Hill is currently blocked after a lorry carrying liquid egg overturned.

Hampshire Constabulary were called to the scene at 2.49pm.

A spokesman said that the lorry driver sustained minor injuries and that the carriageway was expected to reopen by 4.30pm.

Drivers are being diverted at Bullington Cross.