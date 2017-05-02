go

A34 through North Hampshire blocked northbound

John Herring

John Herring

A stretch of the A34 through north Hampshire has been closed this afternoon.

The northbound carriageway between Bullington Cross and Tot Hill is currently blocked after a lorry carrying liquid egg overturned. 

Hampshire Constabulary were called to the scene at 2.49pm.

A spokesman said that the lorry driver sustained minor injuries and that the carriageway was expected to reopen by 4.30pm.  

Drivers are being diverted at Bullington Cross. 

