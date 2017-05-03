Pamber Heath housing plans submitted

PLANS to build up to 64 new houses in Pamber Heath have been submitted.

The application is for a mixture of dwellings, ranging from one-bed flats to four-bedroom homes, on land to the north of Pelican Road.

It has been made by the site owner, John Hill, on behalf of The Hill Trust, and includes land situated in both Hampshire and West Berkshire.

The site was identified by the council itself as one of, if not the, most appropriate sites for housing development on the edge of Tadley in the early preparation of its Local Plan.

The applicant says he is willing to provide a “significant financial contribution” towards the cost of a new floodlit 3G artificial turf pitch at Barlows Park, home of Tadley Calleva FC.

A design and access statement accompanying the application says: “The proposed development proposes a significant community gain in the form of the funding of an artificial floodlit training pitch at Barlows Park Community Football Complex (which is close to the application site).

“It is therefore considered appropriate that the proposed development makes a significant financial contribution to go towards the provision of a new floodlit 3G artificial grass pitch (AGP) at Barlows Park in the order of £350,000; to be secured by way of a Section 106 agreement attached to any planning consent granted as a result of this application.

“This level of financial support will make a major contribution towards delivering this facility in the near future and, given the existing quality of the infrastructure at Barlows Park, may even fund it in full.

“Barlows Park would be a suitable site to expand provision and form a local hub to include a full-size 3G AGP, with potential partner clubs Tadley Calleva and Woolton Hill Argyle.”

It adds: “The application site is part of a larger former agricultural land holding which straddles the Hampshire/Berkshire county boundary.

“This application therefore lies within the area of two local planning authorities.

“Although this makes matters more complex, the view was taken that to not include the West Berkshire area would not make good planning sense since the natural physical boundary to the east is the existing woodland there which forms a natural boundary to the proposed development.”

The site comprises a wooded area which is part of Soke Farm (pig-rearing unit temporarily suspended), a small paddock and garden and a number of disused Ministry of Defence buildings (a former Second World War aircraft beacon).

It is located to the north of the back gardens of dwellings along Pelican Road, a private unmade road.

In the application, it says that new housing development will be “wholly sustainable”.

Vehicular access to the site is proposed via extending the northern end of Pelican Road into the site, coupled with widening the existing Pelican Road to 5.5m as far as the junction with Silchester Road.

A two-metre footway will also be provided on the western side of the proposed site access and will tie in with the existing pedestrian provision on Pelican Road.

The applicant claims additional traffic associated with the proposed development will have a “minimal impact” on the performance of the Silchester Road/Pelican Road junction.

The performance of the A340 Tadley Hill/Rowan Road/New Road roundabout; and the A340 Mulfords Hill/Silchester Road/ Sainsbury’s access junctions would not be compromised.

It added: “It is concluded that there are no highway or transport reasons for objecting to the proposed development.”