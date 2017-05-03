Public consultation over Theale fire station today

A PUBLIC consultation exhibition will be held today over plans for a new fire station in Theale.

The announcement follows a decision to axe Pangbourne Fire Station.

The decision to close the Pangbourne facility was the preferred option of the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS), which is faced with bridging a £2.4m financial gap over the next four years.

The fire service sought the views of members of the public in a 13-week consultation, which generated more than 1,000 responses.

Seven options, outlined in the current RBFRS integrated risk management plan, included closing retained fire stations at both Pangbourne and Wargrave next year.

However, the local fire authority ruled Wargrave would have a temporary stay of execution, while Pangbourne was selected for the axe.

The Pangbourne service will now merge with a new station proposed for Wigmore Lane in Theale.

An exhibition of the plans will be held in Theale Library in Church Street, between 3pm and 5pm and between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday (today).

A member of the RBFRS fire authority, Emma Webster, said Pangbourne would remain open until the new station came online.