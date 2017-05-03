M4 set for more closures later this month

THE M4 will not be closed this weekend as originally planned.

The works have been rescheduled and the motorway will now be closed both ways between junctions 12 and 13 the following weekend – May 12 to May 15.

Highways England changed the dates of the M4 closures, which were also due to include the weekend of May 19 to May 22, so it did not coincide with closures on the M3.

The closures on the M4 are planned to begin at 9pm on Friday, May 12 and end at 6am on Monday, May 15.

However, when the last full closure was in place the eastbound carriageway reopened at 10.30am on the Sunday, with westbound traffic flowing again an hour later, just under 24 hours ahead of schedule.

A contingency weekend closure is also proposed for June 2 until June 5.



Other planned roadworks around West Berkshire include:

Station Road in Woolhampton will be closed at the swing bridge between 10am and 2pm on Thursday (May 4) while maintenance works take place on the bridge. The alternative route will be via the A4, Brimpton Road and Wasing Road.

Burys Bank Road will be closed for its entire length on Saturday (May 6) to allow drainage works to be carried out. There will be a diversion in place via Pinchington Lane, the A339 and Thornford Road.

Milkhouse Road will be closed at Hamstead Marshall level crossing from 5pm on Saturday (May 6) until 9am on Sunday (May 7) while works are carried out to clear and repair a culvert under the tracks. The closure will also be in place during the same hours the following weekend. Traffic will be diverted via Milkhouse Road, the A4, Station Road, Newbury Street and Irish Hill Road.

Various roads around Welford will be closed, as necessary, on Sunday (May 7), while the Welford & Wickham 10K Race takes place. The races will run from 7am until 2pm and there is no alternative route.

Theale Road in Burghfield will be closed between Reading Road and Sulhamstead Road on Sunday (May 7), while the annual Burghfield May Fayre is held. The closure is expected to be in place between 9am and 6pm and a diversion is in place via Reading Road and Sulhamstead Road.

Sulhamstead Hill, Sulhamstead will now reopen ahead of schedule on May 10, after works to the water mains.

A more detailed plan of all the closures can be found at www.roadworks.org