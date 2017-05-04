Man punched nightclub doorman, court hears

A MAN who punched a Newbury nightclub doorman has been ordered to compensate him.

But that did not sit well with the attacker, Clem Hill, who railed at the judge at Reading Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said the 34-year-old, of Avon Way, Newbury, attacked the doorman during a night out at Kukui in Newbury town centre.

Mr Hill admitted assaulting Thomas Mann by beating him on April 9.

Timothy Morgan, defending, said his client had serious mental health issues, including bipolar disorder.

District judge Shomon Khan made Mr Hill subject to a nine-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

He also ordered him to pay Mr Mann £120 compensation.

This prompted an angry response from Mr Hill, who repeatedly shouted down the judge.

He left the dock insisting: “I’m not paying it.”