Local elections being held in Hampshire today

THE Hampshire County Council elections are being held today (Thursday).

All 76 wards throughout the county are being contested.

Hampshire County Council was previously dominated by the Conservatives, who held 47 seats.

The Liberal Democrats had 16 seats, UKIP and Labour held four seats and there was one Community Campaign. Two seats were non-affiliated and one was vacant.

Three candidates are standing in Calleva: Paul Kelly (UKIP), Stephen Rothman (Lab) and Rhydian Vaughan (Con).

In Tadley and Baughurst, four candidates are standing for election: David Foden (Lab), Warwick Lovegrove (Lib Dem), Derek Mellor (Con) and Anne Marie Mockford (Green).

In Whitchurch and The Cleres the candidates are: John Rodway (Labour), Andrew Smith (Green), Linda Stepney (Lib Dem) and Tom Thacker (Conservative).

The polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.

The results will be announced tomorrow and will be published on newburytoday.co.uk