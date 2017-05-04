Newbury man sentenced for stealing from employers

A NEWBURY man who swindled more than £10,000 out of his employers has avoided jail.

James Parsons deceived unwitting colleagues by inventing fake customers demanding refunds on goods purchased at the Wickes Store in Canal View Road.

A team leader at the store, Parsons, of Martingale Close, then pocketed the cash for himself and also stole goods from the store.

He pleaded guilty to stealing cash and goods when he appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court on March 2.

Parsons, aged 30, was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, at Reading Crown Court last week and was ordered to pay £8,500 compensation to Wickes within 18 months.

He also has to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, 30 sessions of a thinking skills programme and a complete a 10 day rehabilitation activity.

Between 1 August 2016 and 18 November 2016 at the Wickes Store, Canal View Road, Newbury, Parsons, who worked as a team leader at the store completed fraudulent refunds and kept the cash.

He was inputting fictitious product codes through the store computer system and processing cash transactions.

In total he completed 65 transactions pocketing a total of £9,653.51 in cash.

A total of £405.46 worth of goods taken from Wickes without payment were found at Parsons’ home address during a house search.