Top triathlete's magic school visit

PUPILS at Burnham Copse Primary School, Tadley, were inspired by a magic show given by 2012 Olympic triathlete Stuart Hayes, when he visited last month.

As a fan of magic, he had been working on some tricks, which he showed the children.

These included setting a wallet magically on fire, which he put out, and taking a ring from staff member Lindsay Stupples’ finger which he then ‘found’ in another wallet.

Miss Stupples said: “All of the children were buzzing after his visit.”

Mr Hayes spoke to the Key Stage 2 pupils about swimming, running and cycling to encourage them to be more active.

Kate Robson, a classroom support for Years 5 and 6, is also a triathlete and has introduced a daily mile scheme, where pupils are encouraged to run a mile each day, or partake in some exercise.

Miss Stupples said: “For this generation, it’s important to get them to do something active.”

The budding athletes will get their chance to try out their new skills in a sponsored mini-triathlon in the summer.

With no pool, the school has been creative as the competitors will army-crawl across blue tarpaulin before cycling around the field, followed by a run.

The pupils were encouraged to try on some of Mr Hayes’ 2012 Olympic kit, and he spoke about what inspired him to start as a triathlete at the age of 15.

The mini-triathlon will raise money for new sports equipment at the school.