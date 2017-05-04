Firefighters called to burning homeless tents in Newbury

Tents belonging to homeless people were burnt in Newbury this afternoon (Thursday).

But Newbury firefighters believe that the fire was started by accident.

Four fire engines were sent to deal with the burning tents in a car park under Centrix Software in Oxford Road.

Crew manager Ian Whatley said that the number of pumps was required in case there were people in the tents but added that nobody was hurt.

He said that two tents had been completely burnt and that others had been damaged in the fire, which he said was being treated as accidental at this stage.

Mr Whatley added that there was strong smoke in the car park fanned by the wind but it was not hazardous.

Firefighters left the scene after an hour.