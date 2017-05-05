ELECTION RESULTS: Conservatives hold Hampshire County Council

THE Conservatives have strengthened their grip on Hampshire County Council after yesterday's local elections.

The Tories now hold 56 seats (up nine on four years ago). The Lib Dems have 19 councillors (up three) and Labour have two (down two). There is one Community Campaign councillor (unchanged). UKIP lost all four seats it had previously held.

In North Hampshire, the Conservatives won in Caleva, Tadley & Baughurst and Whitchurch & The Cleres.

Across the county, the Conservatives got 52 per cent of the vote, the Lib Dems 27 per cent, Labour 11 per cent, UKIP four per cent and the Greens three per cent. Independents got two per cent.

The results in North Hampshire were:

CALEVA

Rhydian Peter Vaughan (Conservative) - 3,069 76%

Stephen David Rothman (Labour) - 733 18%

Paul Anthony Kelly (UKIP) - 232 6%

TADLEY & BAUGHURST

Derek Preston Mellor (Conservative) - 1,977 47%

Warwick Godfrey Lovegrove (Lib Dem) - 1,833 43%

David Liston Foden (Labour) - 246 6%

Anne Marie Mockford (Green) - 169 4%





WHITCHURCH & THE CLERES

Tom Thacker (Conservative) - 3,012 62%

Linda Rosemary Stepney (Lib Dem) - 1,128 23%

John Bernal Rodway (Labour) - 461 9%

Andrew Neville Smith (Green) - 289 6%